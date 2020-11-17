1/1
Ronald F. Schroeder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald F. Schroeder
Ronald F. Schroeder, 81, of Pigeon passed away suddenly at home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Ron was born July 9, 1939 in Green Lake County, Wisconsin to the late Rev. Frederick and Edith (Verick) Schroeder. He graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary in 1957 and then studied drafting at Bay City Junior College. He married Jerry Lee Webber on Aug. 5, 1961 at. St. John's Ev. Lutheran-Berne.
Ron worked 18 years as a draftsman for GM before he and his wife built a successful Shaklee business together. He raised his family while living in Frankenmuth, then moved to Grindstone City for 12 years where he renovated his home. In 2009 he moved to Pigeon. He was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and having coffee at the Main Street Café in Pigeon.
He is survived by his wife Jerry Lee; children Kim (Randy) Cunningham of Millington, Jeff (Tracey) Schroeder of Frankenmuth, Jodie (Jay) Newcomer of Frankenmuth, and Julie (Ron) Aldridge of Pigeon; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Jesse Schneirla of Virginia; brother-in-law Lenny (Carol) Webber of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Christa Lynn Schneirla; brother Chuck Schroeder; sister Dorothy Kroening; daughter-in-law Vicki Schroeder; brother-in-law Bobby Webber; and mother and father-in-law Orpha and Robert Webber.
Private funeral services will be at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne or Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Champagne Funeral Chapel
7356 W Michigan Ave
Pigeon, MI 48755
989-453-2324
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Champagne Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved