Ronald F. Schroeder
Ronald F. Schroeder, 81, of Pigeon passed away suddenly at home on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 of natural causes.
Ron was born July 9, 1939 in Green Lake County, Wisconsin to the late Rev. Frederick and Edith (Verick) Schroeder. He graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary in 1957 and then studied drafting at Bay City Junior College. He married Jerry Lee Webber on Aug. 5, 1961 at. St. John's Ev. Lutheran-Berne.
Ron worked 18 years as a draftsman for GM before he and his wife built a successful Shaklee business together. He raised his family while living in Frankenmuth, then moved to Grindstone City for 12 years where he renovated his home. In 2009 he moved to Pigeon. He was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and having coffee at the Main Street Café in Pigeon.
He is survived by his wife Jerry Lee; children Kim (Randy) Cunningham of Millington, Jeff (Tracey) Schroeder of Frankenmuth, Jodie (Jay) Newcomer of Frankenmuth, and Julie (Ron) Aldridge of Pigeon; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law Jesse Schneirla of Virginia; brother-in-law Lenny (Carol) Webber of Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Christa Lynn Schneirla; brother Chuck Schroeder; sister Dorothy Kroening; daughter-in-law Vicki Schroeder; brother-in-law Bobby Webber; and mother and father-in-law Orpha and Robert Webber.
Private funeral services will be at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne with Rev. Steve Neuman officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church-Berne or Michigan Lutheran Seminary. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com