Ronald William Schulz
Ronald William Schulz, 76, a lifelong Pigeon resident, died unexpectedly Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon.
Ron was Nov. 1, 1943 in Winsor Township to the late William and Edna (Lutat) Schulz. He graduated from Laker High School in 1962, where he was a standout basketball and baseball player. He married Bonnie Bergman on April 18, 1964 at Cross Lutheran Church in Pigeon.
He initially worked as a farmer before becoming a carpenter and owning Schulz Custom Builders until his retirement in 2016. He was an active member of Cross Lutheran Church, where he served at cemetery sexton, usher, and school board/church council member. He enjoyed working in his shop and yard, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie; Don of Bad Axe, Lonnie (Kelly) of Pigeon and Connie Walker of Ypsilanti; grandchildren Haley (Cody) Cucinello, Logan Stark, Nathan (Haley) Schulz, Ryan (Ashley) Schulz, Crystal Schaible, Kyle Walker and Abbey Walker; great-grandchildren Troy and Mason Schulz and another great-granddaughter is expected in August; brothers Dale of Florida, Wayne of Sterling Heights and Gary (Doralee) of Pigeon.
Private funeral services will June 1 at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Glenn Sokolowski. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made Cross Lutheran Church or Cross Lutheran Building Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 29, 2020.