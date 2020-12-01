Ronnie T. Austin
Ronnie T. Austin, 65, of Bad Axe passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at McLaren Flint Hospital in Flint.
Ronnie was born Aug. 24, 1955 in Cass City, son of Henry (Hank) Thomas and Lorraine R. (Clara) Austin. He married Brenda Roblin on Aug. 24, 1974.
Ron worked his entire career as an automotive technician for at Rabideau Motors in Cass City, Ordus Ford Chrysler in Bad Axe and McCormick Motors in Pigeon. He specialized in Chrysler and Dodge products and shared this passion with his three sons. Ron enjoyed deer hunting, playing cards, gardening, making birdhouses for family and friends and spending time in his garage tinkering on various projects. One of his most enjoyable projects was creating two pig cookers which he enjoyed using to cook for various family and friend events. Ron especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife, Brenda Austin of Bad Axe; three sons, Thomas (Denise) Austin of Brighton, Ronnie Austin of Filion and Kevin (Jill) Austin of Essexville; six grandchildren, Dominick, Dylan, Trey, Hayden, Katelynn and Madison; four sisters, Norma (Doug) McKay, Joyce (Harold) Polega, Jean (Bill) Phillips, and Nancy (Robert) Wolschlager.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry (Hank) and Lorraine (Clara) Austin; sister Mary Austin; mother and father-in-law William and Charlotte Roblin; two brothers-in-law, Donald Roblin and James Roblin.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Parish of Ubly/St. Columbkille Church of Sheridan Corner. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
To offer your condolences to Ronnie's family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
