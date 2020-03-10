|
Rose Marie Eagle (Liedel)
Rose Marie Eagle (Liedel), 72 of Lapeer, passed away March 7, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1947 in Clarkston. Rose Marie was a graduate of Brandon High School, class of 1966. She married Lacy Eagle on June 24, 1967 and together they had two children.
Rose Marie was a assembly line worker for General Motors from 1976-2000. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and camping. What she enjoyed most of all was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rose's husband Lacy passed away on Nov. 27, 2005. In April of 2006 she got her best friend and faithful companion Fluffy, who has been with her ever since.
Rose Marie was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in October 2018. She fought hard to put it into remission with Chemotherapy and Radiation to no avail. She lost her fight on March 7, 2020.
Rose Marie is survived by her daughter, Rose Scramlin (Doug Burgess); son, Lacy Eagle (Teresa); grandchildren, Christopher Eagle (Kat), Alyssa Stevens (Sean), Savanna Scramlin, Dakota Scramlin (Juliea Jurgess); great-grandchildren, Wyatt Stevens, Adalynn Stevens, and Willow Stevens; sisters, Leona Wendt and Betty Sudman; faithful companion for 14 years, Fluffy.
Rose Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Eagle, parents, Leonard and Leona Liedel; brother, Leonard Liedel.
Friends may visit on Monday, March 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 11 a.m. Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors - Capstick Chapel in Lapeer. Brother Ray Wilder will officiate. Rose Marie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Memorial donation to Heartland Hospice are appreciated.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020