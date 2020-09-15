Rose Marie Morosini
Rose Marie Morosini, 98, of Saline and formerly Caseville, died peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Arbor Hospice Residence in Saline, after a valiant four-year battle with Lung Cancer and a Failing Heart.
She was born Nov. 1, 1921 in Norway, Michigan to the late William and Hendricka (Groeneveld) DeGroot and was raised on their small Dairy Farm. She was number seven of nine children. She married Arthur Andrew Morosini on June 12, 1943 in Norway; he preceded her in death May 12, 1994. She raised her family of three children in East Detroit and years later, she worked in Housekeeping at Bon Secours Hospital in Gross Pointe retiring in 1979. She moved in 1980 to her retirement home in Caseville and lived there until 2016, when she moved to Saline because of her failing health and to be closer to family.
Rose was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church and the Caseville Retirement Club in Caseville, for many years. She valued the friendships she made there and loved playing cards and bingo. For the past two years she lived at Brecon Village Independent Living in Saline, where she enjoyed taking walks, playing games, doing crafts and puzzles.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandy (Jim) Olczak of Saline; son Ken (Robin) Morosini of Chesterfield, Michigan; eight grandchildren, Joe (Cheri) Varitek, Jason (Catherine) Varitek, Christa (Julio) Rodriguez, Jared (Kristie) Varitek, Amy (Mike) Webb, Justin (Lynna) Varitek, Leann (Cameron) Hosner and Kaitlin (Brent) Meeks; eighteen great-grandchildren; and her brother, Edward (Eva) DeGroot of Simi Valley, California. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Donna Varitek, son-in-law Joe Varitek, five brothers, Bill, Floris, Henry, Johnny, and Frankie DeGroot and two sisters, Ann Cologna and Gertrude Cudnohufsky.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Saline on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will take place at St. Roch Catholic Cemetery in Caseville. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
or Arbor Hospice.
