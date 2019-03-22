Rose Mary Peruski, 73, of Paris Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Rose Mary was born in Bad Axe on March 4, 1946, daughter of the late Sylvester and Frances (Balcer) Peruski. Rose Mary enjoyed gardening, traveling with her sister, and visiting with family and friends. She is survived by her brother, Arthur Peruski of Minden City and her sister Margaret Peruski of Minden City, as well as several cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, John Peruski and sister Joann Peruski. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Isadore Parish-St. Mary's Catholic Church in Parisville. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call for visitation at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. If you wish to offer your condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary