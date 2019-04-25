Rose Yageman, 89, of Filion, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019, at McLaren Thumb Regional Hospital in Bad Axe. Rose was born Jan. 30, 1930, in Vienna, Austria, to the late Johann and Auguste Soutschek. Rose married Biff (W.G) Yageman in 1962, and was co-owner of Biff's Bowling Bar in Kinde, Michigan, until retirement in 2003. He preceded her in death on April 14, 2008. Rose enjoyed reading, traveling, and looking glamorous at all times. Rose is survived by her eight children, Linda (Byron) Leighton of Pensacola, Florida; Tammy (Steven) Deacons of Stanton; Monalee Humesky & Anthony Schulist of Orlando, Florida; Andrea (Charles) Hebert of Rochester; Melane (Scott) Thompson of Wheaton, Illinois; Christopher (Christine) Yageman of Westland; Cary Yageman of San Francisco, California; and Allen (Kim) Yageman of Filion; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Annie Kovanda of Vienna, Austria; and a plethora of nieces and nephews. Also, the family would like to thank Cheryl Peyerk, who was more like a daughter and close friend than longtime employee. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Biff Yageman; and her brothers, Franz, Hansi and Pepi. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City, Michigan. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the "Maurer- Yageman Scholarship Fund" (c/o The Huron County Community Foundation PO Box 56, Bad Axe, MI, 48413). Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary