Roy "RJ" Davis
Roy Junior "RJ" Davis, 89, of Bad Axe, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at home under hospice care with his loving family by his side. He was born Jan. 28, 1931 at home to the late Roy and Irene (Damm) Davis. He graduated from the largest graduating class of Pigeon High School in 1949. He married Doris Joan Kropp on Aug. 1, 1953 at Salem EUB Church. Member of Salem UM Church.
He worked with his father as a mechanic in the Oliver Farm Dealership until the building was turned into the Wash King Laundry and Cleaner in 1963. He also built the Robo Car Wash in Bad Axe and Cass City. He delivered mobile homes throughout the country for Marlette Trailer Factory. He retired as a school bus driver from the Bad Axe Schools in 1986 after 19 years. Named the outstanding bus driver in 1975. He was always building things: the family home, his parent's home after a fire in '54, alongside his son-in-law on his daughter's home, a ground hugging bike, 16' catamaran and a 24' motor home. In his later years, he enjoyed a round of golf and has a large collection of golf balls from around the world given by family and friends. A favorite pastime is playing any card games with family.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Doris Davis of Bad Axe; daughters Rhonda (Douglas) Buehler of Pigeon, Roslyn (Charles) Nagel of Bad Axe, and Rochelle (Frederick) Kinnee of Ubly; grandchildren Matthew (Ann) Buehler of Melbourne, Fla., Garret (Joanna) Buehler of Irwin, Ohio, Crystal (Nathan) Stomack of Safford, Ariz., and Nicole (Peter) Russo of Royal Oak; his great grandchildren Lydia and Katherine Buehler, Cleo and Jensen Stomack and baby Russo on the way. Roy is also survived by his in-laws Harold Kropp, Barbara Kropp, Mary Kropp, and Lonnie Davis.
He was preceded in death by his brother Roger Davis; in-laws Donald Kropp, Willard Kropp, Diana Kropp, Judy Davis; and nephew Allan Davis.
Per his wish's cremation has occurred. A memorial service will be held at the MacAlpine Funeral Home on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Linda Fuller officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Lawn Cemetery Pigeon at a later date.
A gathering will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral and on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Special thank you to A & D Hospice for their care of Roy.
Memorials may be made to the Thumb Breadbasket (PO Box 648, Pigeon, MI 48755) or to Bay Shore Camp (450 N. Miller St., Sebewaing, MI 48759)
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
