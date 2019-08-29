|
Roy Harold Engelhardt, 87, of Sebewaing, passed away Tuesday morning, Aug. 27, 2019, at Courtney Manor Nursing Home in Bad Axe. Roy was born Sept. 10, 1931, in Kilmanagh, to Carl and Dora (Dubs) Engelhardt. He married Betty Satow/Mason on July 2, 1975, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sebewaing. After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army. Roy worked as an Instrument Technician at Michigan Sugar Company in Sebewaing for 40 years, and was co-owner of Satow Furniture store in Sebewaing. He was a member of the Sebewaing Sportsman's VFW, Sebewaing Lion's Club, and served in many capacities at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Roy enjoyed watching sports, being at his lake cottage and spending time with his grandchildren. Roy is survived by his wife, Betty; children: Bev (Jeff) Tietz of Unionville, Sharon Mason of Chicago, IL, Kathy Mason of Sebewaing and Sally Comer of Sebewaing; two siblings: Carl and Willard Engelhardt; grandchildren: Jeremy (Pricilla) Tietz, Joshua Tietz, Lacey (Nathan) Harder, Kyle Comer and Zachary (Kristin) Comer; great-grandchildren: Rocky, Gwen, Zach, Madison, Kayliee, Daniel, Macie and Mia. Roy is preceded in death by and infant daughter, Barbara Engelhardt; and siblings: Walter Engelhardt, Elmer Engelhardt, Arlene Piekney, Ray Engelhardt, Gerald Engelhardt, and two infant siblings, Mildred and Raymond Engelhardt. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing, from 2 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Juengel & Mellendorf Funeral Home in Sebewaing. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Charles Kuhl will be officiating. Burial will take place privately at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Sebewaing. Memorial donations may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Christ the King Lutheran School. Share a memory at www.jmfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019