Ruby Alice Maschke
Ruby Alice Maschke
Ruby Alice Maschke, 97, was received by her Lord on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Bad Axe after a short illness.
She was born on July 15, 1922 to the late Frank and R. Alice Rudd in Detroit. She married Wilbur (Joe) W. Maschke and they lived and farmed in Port Hope for many years. He preceded her in death on March 1, 1983. While Ruby enjoyed being a farm wife, she was very involved with writing articles for several newspapers. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, traveling and playing the organ.
She is survived by a son Ron (Dianne) of Port Austin; grandchildren Joette of Bay City, George (Jessie) of Peck, Ted (Jessi) of Interlochen and Shawna (Matt) Simpson of Beaverton. Also surviving is daughter-in-law Mary of New Knoxville, Ohio, and grandchildren Todd (Connie) of Port Hope, and Heather (Rick) Kierner of Columbus, Ohio; a step brother Butch Abernathy of Lebanon, Ohio; 13 great grandchildren Tyler Scott, Natasha, Ella, Kate, Morgan, Carter, Max, Mason, Maci, Eliza, Blake, Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews.
Ruby was preceded in death by a son Bud Maschke on March 2, 2020, grandson Chad and step sister Juanita Lucas.
Funeral Services for Ruby will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery of Port Hope. Visitation for Ruby will take place on Friday, from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. Memorials may be given to the Family Discretionary Fund.
Memories can be shared at www.Ramsey FH.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
