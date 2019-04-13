Ruth Ann Puvaloski

1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and "Nanny" to all who had an extra special place in her heart passed away peacefully Thursday, March 7, 2019 at McLaren Bay Region, age 73. Ruth Ann was born Oct. 27, 1945 in Ubly, Michigan to the late Robert and Evelyn (Bukoski) Allen. She married Kenneth E. Puvaloski on Dec. 2, 1967, and he survives her. Ruth Ann was blessed with an amazing family and very close dear friends. She loved to spend time with all of them and made many lasting memories, her legacy will carry on for many years to come. She enjoyed being outdoors and had a very tender heart taking care of animals on the farm. Surviving is her husband of 51 years Ken, five beautiful daughters: Tricia Messing, Kelly (Terry) Bernelis, Lori White, Amy (Joe) Miklovic and Linda Puvaloski, eight grandchildren: Jordan, Blake and Macey Messing, Cody and Tyler Grifka, Sam Bernelis, Josh (Janelle) White and Jenna White, two sisters, Charlene Stanton and Elaine Lester, one brother Paul (Janette) Allen, many nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was predeceased by two sisters and one brother: Carol Allen, Thomas Allen and Judy Gordon. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Ruth Ann will be held at a later date. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019