Ruth Elizabeth Boyd
Mrs. Ruth Elizabeth Boyd, 91 of Lewiston, Michigan died peacefully at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord on July 27, 2020.
She was born on March 31, 1929 to the late, James and Ida (Swayze) Bryant in Harbor Beach and later adopted by Howard and Anna McKean.
Formerly of St. Clair Shores, Ruth has resided in Lewiston since 1971. She worked as a cashier at Sanglier's IGA for many years, as well as Skogmo's. Ruth worked until the age of 82 as a foster grandparent at Johannesburg Lewiston School. She also worked at Lewiston Luster, the Lewiston Lodge, and A&W. She enjoyed to play board games, euchre, and BINGO. She was a country music fan and adored Elvis. Ruth visited the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 90. What Ruth valued most was her time spent with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.
Ruth is survived by her sons Bill (Lana) Boyd of Lewiston, Mike (Julie) Boyd of Denver, Colo.; daughters Jackie (Leonard) Weingartz of Lewiston, Kelly (Joe) Tubbs of Johannesburg, Deb (Chip) Gelow of Gaylord; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Anna McKean; husband Cecil "Pete" Boyd; brothers Alan, Art, Alfred, and Russell; and sister June.
There will be a graveside service held for Mrs. Boyd at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at the Albert Township Cemetery, Lewiston; Pastor Dave Engel officiating. Visitation will take place on Monday, Aug. 4, 2020 at the Green Funeral Home, Lewiston from 4 to 8 p.m.
Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com