Ruth Koehler
Ruth Koehler
Ruth Koehler, 82 of Harbor Beach, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family, under hospice care.
She was born on June 14, 1938 in Beal City, to the late Herman and Eva (Kimmel) Esch.
Ruth was a member of Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, the Red Hats, Woman's Life, and the OLLH Book Club. She enjoyed scrapbooking, and crocheting blankets and afghans for various people. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Richard) Jurgess of Port Hope, Dawn (Ken) Siggett of Fowlerville, Keith (fiancé Jennifer) Koehler of Caro, Cindy Strich of Waterford; grandchildren, Lisa Stockmeyer, Lauren Brusie, Whitney Strich, Amber Koehler; and great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Wilmot, John, Margaret, Jullie, Kirby, and her brother Paul (Mary Jane) Esch.
Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. Arrangements are being handled by the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
