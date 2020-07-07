Ruth L. Schuette
Ruth L. Schuette, 92, of Pigeon, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at Scheurer Hospital Long Term Care in Pigeon.
Ruth was born June 27, 1928 in Saginaw to the late August and Lillian (Nuechterlein) Depping. She graduated from Saginaw General Hospital School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She married Martin F. Schuette on May 19, 1951 in Saginaw; he preceded her in death Jan. 4, 2000.
She was a licensed registered nurse for over 50 years, beginning her career in Saginaw and ending at Pigeon Clinic. She was active as an American Red Cross Nurse, an active member of Cross Lutheran Church, a member of the local Extension group, Scheurer Hospital Auxiliary, and Michigan Farm Bureau. Ruth and her husband enjoyed boating and fishing and were active in the Saginaw Bay Power Squadron.
She is survived by daughters Patricia (William) Shaffer of Tennessee, Janice Schuette of Ann Arbor, and Mary (Randall) Caister of Grass Lake; and grandchildren Laura, Matthew, Nathan, and Lillian. She was preceded in death by her brothers Edward and Louis Depping.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Glen Sokolowski officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel in Pigeon.
Memorials may be made to Cross Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
.