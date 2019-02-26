Home

Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
Ruthann Bluitt


1959 - 2019
Ruthann Bluitt Obituary
Ruthann Bluitt, 59, of Harbor Beach, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at McLaren Bay Region in Bay City. She was born on Oct. 19, 1959, in M.t Clemens to the late Robert and Angela (Santillo) Christy. She and Thomas Bluitt were united in marriage on Sept. 30, 1978 in Algonac. She was a member of Our lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church, and enjoyed reading and being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Ruthann is survived by her husband Thomas Bluitt of Sarasota, FL, daughters: Kelly Bluitt of Harbor Beach and Christy (Michael) Heintz of Chicago, son Thomas Bluitt of Sarasota, FL, grandchildren Finlay and Sawyer, and her siblings: Josephine Hutson of Las Vegas, Mary (Martin) Karlavage of Las Vegas, Janet Christy of Las Vegas,her sisters-in-law Michele Bluitt, Trez Bluitt, and Marie (John) Fields, brothers-in-law Jack Bluitt and Kevin (Theresa) Bluitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Christy, Angela Christy, step mother Kay Christy,brothers-in-law Brian Bluitt, Kerry Bluitt, Andrew Bluitt, and Delbert Hutson. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory of Bay City. A memorial service will take place Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Friends may gather on Wednesday from 3 p..m until time of services at 5 p.m.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
