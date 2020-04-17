|
|
Sadie G. Kasserman
Sadie G. Kasserman, 81, of Chandler Township, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home.
Sadie Thomas was born May 20, 1938 in Brookfield Township to the late Arthur and Mary (Morley) Thomas. She graduated from Owendale High School in 1956. She married Ervin Arnold in 1957; he preceded her in death in 1979. She married Vernon Kasserman in 1983. She worked at Yale Rubber for 17 years. She attended Chandler Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her husband Vernon; children John (Cindy) Arnold of Sandusky, Jim (Dawn) Arnold of Sandusky, Ronald (Kim) Arnold of Caro, Donald (Sally Laundry) of Caro and Dennis (Tammy) Arnold of Davison; grandchildren Heather, Ashley (Ron), Matthew, Nickalas, Sarah, Andy (Allison), Matthew (Vanessa), Lance, Grant, Madison, and Justin (Danielle); great-grandchildren Austin, Logan, Keagan and Hunter; brother Gordon Thomas of Caseville and sister Joyce (Terry) King of Rock Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Ervin Arnold, daughter Mary Carter, and brothers Glenn and Kenneth Thomas.
Private family funeral services will be Tuesday, April 21 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Dede Russell officiating. Burial will be in Moore Township Cemetery near Sandusky. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 17, 2020