Sally A. Lapka
1954 - 2020
Sally A. Lapka
Sally A. Lapka, 65, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 after a two-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was born on Oct. 5, 1954 to the late Philip H. and Venice M. Finan of Port Austin. She married Charles J. Lapka on June 28, 1980.
Sally found joy by serving others and her community through her employment and volunteer work. She retired after 27 years from the Huron County Health Dept. in 2009, which allowed her to spend more time volunteering at Positive Alternatives, leading Vacation Bible School and Children's church. She also gave her time for short term mission trips to Belize and Mexico, where she established meaningful relationships with those she served. In her spare time, Sally loved to garden and spend as much time at the beach as possible. She also enjoyed riding on the back of her husband's Harley for scenic drives along the coast, and they spent many leisurely afternoons hook and line fishing together.
Through her love of life, service, and her faith, Sally touched the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be missed by many.
Sally is survived by her husband Charles of Bad Axe; two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Fluegge of Pigeon, and Holly Lapka (friend Becky Greiner) of Orlando, Fla. She was Nana to six grandchildren, Adam (Dana) Fluegge of Pigeon, Evan (Hannah) Fluegge of Durand, Alaina, Jackson, Ella and Jaida Fluegge of Pigeon; and soon to be great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brothers Mike (Patty) Finan of Port Austin, and Mark (Lisa Camstra) Finan of Mason; sister-in-law Lynn Finan of Port Austin; former son-in-law Michael Richey of Orlando; brothers-in-law Richard (Sharon) Sobczak, Andy (Sue) Lapka, Tim (Cheryl) Lapka; sister-in-law Deb (Dave) Butcher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mary-Ann Finan, brother Joseph Finan and sister-in-law Nancy Rinnert.
Funeral service for Sally will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with Rev. Scott McDermand II, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Bad Axe officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be offered to Positive Alternatives (In Memo: Sally Lapka memorial; 1596 E. Caro Rd., Caro, MI 48723) or to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
September 29, 2020
Aunt Sally I always remembered the talks we had at all the birthday parties. I'm going to miss you so much. R.I.H
Carrie Lapka
Family
September 29, 2020
Chuck, Lisa, Holly and dear grandchildren- you were everything to Sally. She always lit up whenever speaking of you. She was a beautiful, generous, loving person who had such a big heart for others. I know you will pass on her love for our Lord to others.. she would want that . May you find comfort in your wonderful memories you had with her. God Bless you all.
Paula Huber
Friend
September 29, 2020
I got to know sally through the health department. She would also walk in the gym at evangel life Assembly of God church. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jason Woolner
Friend
September 29, 2020
I will always remember fun and beautiful times with you Sally!!
September 29, 2020
Sally was a beautiful person!! So loving and giving. I will also remember spending time with her at the cottage and trying on her Grandmas fur coats with her :) she will be missed
Kristen Meadows
Family
September 29, 2020
Dear Lapka family,
Deepest sympathy for your great loss.
Greg, Rhonda and Amanda Matelski
Acquaintance
September 29, 2020
Chuck, Lisa, Holly and all the grandkids - I know you’ll miss her deeply. Sally was such a fun, giving, sweet person. She would do anything for anyone. We had lots of fun back in the day at HCHD. May God wrap his loving arms around all of you and give you comfort.
Cindy Carson
Friend
September 29, 2020
Chuck, Lisa & Family. Our hearts are with you all. Sally was full of joy and smiles. Such a blessing to so many. She will be missed.
Brian, Audy & Familt
Friend
September 29, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Chuck, Lisa & Holly and families. She will be greatly missed, Sally was such a giving person. May you all find peace and comfort in your memories.
Liz Fritz
Friend
