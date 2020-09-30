Sally A. Lapka
Sally A. Lapka, 65, of Bad Axe passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 after a two-year battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). She was born on Oct. 5, 1954 to the late Philip H. and Venice M. Finan of Port Austin. She married Charles J. Lapka on June 28, 1980.
Sally found joy by serving others and her community through her employment and volunteer work. She retired after 27 years from the Huron County Health Dept. in 2009, which allowed her to spend more time volunteering at Positive Alternatives, leading Vacation Bible School and Children's church. She also gave her time for short term mission trips to Belize and Mexico, where she established meaningful relationships with those she served. In her spare time, Sally loved to garden and spend as much time at the beach as possible. She also enjoyed riding on the back of her husband's Harley for scenic drives along the coast, and they spent many leisurely afternoons hook and line fishing together.
Through her love of life, service, and her faith, Sally touched the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be missed by many.
Sally is survived by her husband Charles of Bad Axe; two daughters, Lisa (Chris) Fluegge of Pigeon, and Holly Lapka (friend Becky Greiner) of Orlando, Fla. She was Nana to six grandchildren, Adam (Dana) Fluegge of Pigeon, Evan (Hannah) Fluegge of Durand, Alaina, Jackson, Ella and Jaida Fluegge of Pigeon; and soon to be great granddaughter. She is also survived by her brothers Mike (Patty) Finan of Port Austin, and Mark (Lisa Camstra) Finan of Mason; sister-in-law Lynn Finan of Port Austin; former son-in-law Michael Richey of Orlando; brothers-in-law Richard (Sharon) Sobczak, Andy (Sue) Lapka, Tim (Cheryl) Lapka; sister-in-law Deb (Dave) Butcher; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sister Mary-Ann Finan, brother Joseph Finan and sister-in-law Nancy Rinnert.
Funeral service for Sally will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with Rev. Scott McDermand II, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in Bad Axe officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Memorials may be offered to Positive Alternatives (In Memo: Sally Lapka memorial; 1596 E. Caro Rd., Caro, MI 48723) or to be used at the family's discretion.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com