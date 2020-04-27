|
Samantha Wissinger
Samantha "Sammy" Louisa Collings Wissinger, 29, of Sandusky passed away on April 24, 2020 at Beaumont Hospital Troy. Samantha battled breast cancer and Stage 4 terminal leptomeningeal disease for the past three years and succumbed to the COVID-19 virus.
She was born in Fort Lewis, Washington on June 16, 1990 to her parents, Larry and Pamela (Shepherd) Collings. Samantha graduated from Sandusky High School in 2008, and then attended Central Michigan University where she earned a Bachelor's degree of Science in 2012. While waiting to be accepted into the accelerated nursing program at Oakland University, she trained to be a CNA and she worked at Autumnwood of Deckerville, Michigan. Samantha attended and graduated from Oakland University in 2015 with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She started her registered nurse career at Beaumont Hospital Troy on Floor 4 West and later Floor 2 East.
Samantha married the love of her life, Markus Wissinger on June 17, 2019 at Cheekwood Estates in Nashville, Tennessee.
She had the most beautiful smile and she would light up a room with her positive energy. Samantha was kind, loving, and had the purest soul. She loved to draw, do crafts, and tubing on her annual camping trip. Samantha was a foster mom for the Humane Society and fostered many kittens. She made the best pancakes because they had the special ingredient – her love. Samantha was loved and will be missed by many.
Sammy is survived by her husband Markus Wissinger of Sandusky; her parents Larry and Pam Collings of Snover; her best-friend who was like a sister to her, Samantha Baughman of Peck; her grandparents John and Ann Shepherd of Harbor Beach and Roy and Sharon Collings of Bad Axe; her aunts Renee (Alan) Gray of Bad Axe and Connie (Mike) Guigar of Owendale; her uncles Roy (Sheryl) Collings of Las Vegas, Robert (Sally) Collings of Lowell, Wisc., (God Parents) Michael (Jodi) Shepherd of Cedar Hill, Tenn., Chris (Lisa) Shepherd of Harbor Beach, Jason (Laura) Shepherd of Bad Axe and Jonny Shepherd of Sanford; along with tons of cousins and a future niece. She is also survived by her in-laws Markus Wissinger Sr. of Harrison Township, Martha (Brian) Williams of Marine City, Thomas (Danielle) Perhogan of Algonac, and Heather Rose Lipa of Moorseville, N.C.; her family at Beaumont Hospital in Troy, floors 4 West and 2 East. Her fur babies Luna, Lokie and Doodle Bug will also miss her greatly.
Due to the Coronavirus, a private service will take place. Burial will follow at Verona Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the donor's choice of charity.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020