Samuel R. Brush, 81, of Bay Port, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw.
Sam was born Oct. 8, 1939 in Silverwood to the late Samuel R. Haight and Gladys L. Wilkinson. He was adopted and raised by the Brush family. He married Theresa Doering on April 15, 1967 in Vassar; she preceded him in death May 14, 2020.
Sam was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, and the former owner of Brush's Marina in Bay Port. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children Glenda (Craig) Young of Attica, Dan Brush of Bay Port, Ann (Larry) Schalau of Fostoria and Katherine (Jeff) Burnett of Georgia; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by sons Glenn Albee and Arthur Brush, granddaughters Danielle Brush and Tina Albee, and two brothers and four sisters.
A funeral mass will be 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 Sunday at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with a 5 p.m. KofC Rosary. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
