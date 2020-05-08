Sandy Affholter
Sandy Affholter, 78, of Bad Axe, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital in Bad Axe with Family by her side. Sandra was born on June 15, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Daughter of the late E. Raymond and Margaret (Bigelow) Sage. She married Roger W. Affholter on June 13, 1959 at the First Congregational Church of Wyandotte.
She Graduated from Theodore Roosevelt of Wyandotte in 1959 .She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science from Mercy College of Detroit and Master's in Nursing Administration from CMU and retired from Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital in 1994. Sandy was a serious hockey mom to her two Sons and many Players from 1965-1986. Sandy lived in Wyandotte until the year 2000 then relocated to Port Hope.
Sandy and her husband hosted five foreign exchange students who have stayed in contact to the present time. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She also enjoyed quilting, knitting, traveling, boating, sailing and going out to eat with family and friends.
Sandy was a member of The JC Auxiliary; Wyandotte Historical Society; The Bigelow Society ; Grosse Ile Yacht Club; Pointe Aux Barques Lighthouse Society and Port Hope Train Depot.
She attended the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church. Sandy loved many and was loved by many. She always had a smile and kind words. Sandy never complained of her Health Conditions and was a True Fighter for life because of her Faith in God. Her favorite saying was, " To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world."
Sandra is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger Affholter of Bad Axe;
one son, Michael J (Vicki Schmitt) Affholter of Bad Axe; one sister, Bethann (Rick) Bergstrom of Grand Haven; daughter-in-law Denise Affholter of Mesquite, Texas; three grandchildren, Dara Affholter of Brooklyn, New York, William Affholter of Bad Axe and Marissa Affholter of Bad Axe; one great-granddaughter, Lillianna Sage Affholter of Bad Axe.
Sandra was preceded in death by a son, Roger E. Affholter; two brothers, E. Raymond Sage III and Richard Sage; one sister, Linda Miles.
She also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends.
At a later date, a memorial service will be held at the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church. Internment at Michigan Memorial Cemetery in Flat Rock.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 8, 2020.