Sandy R. Parrish, 61, of Bad Axe, passed away suddenly on April 6, 2019 in Caro, Michigan. She was born in Harbor Beach, Michigan on July 10, 1957. Her parents are Tony and Patricia (Reiche) Sawielski. Sandy graduated from Bad Axe High School. She worked at Valley Enterprises in Ubly for over 10 years. Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her granddaughters; tending to her flower gardens and crafting. Sandy is survived by her parents: Tony and Patricia Sawielski of Bad Axe; her three sons: Kelly Parrish and his wife, Racheal of Zushi, Japan; Jake Parrish of Bad Axe; and Ryan Parrish (special friend, Dawn Kehr) of Midland; and her grand-daughters: Jenna and Emilee Parrish. She is also survived by her sisters: Deborah (Dr. Joel) Dean of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Lori (Charles) Jones of Sacramento, California; her brother: James Sawielski of Bad Axe; the father of her children: Rob Parrish of Bad Axe; her special friend, Larry Langmaid of Bad Axe and many nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial service. Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019