Sharlyn K. Weber, 79, of Ruth, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020 at Courtney Manor under hospice care.
Sharlyn was born on June 25, 1941 in Hamtramck, Michigan to the late Ira and Minnie (Grifka) Trepkoski. She and Joel Weber were married on Nov. 25, 1961.
Sharlyn displayed a lifelong dedication to her family, home, and farming the land she loved alongside her dear husband, Joel. She was a very active member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Ruth. Sharlyn taught Religious Education and Confirmation preparation classes for many years. She was an active member of the Christian Mother's group, a Eucharistic Minister, a circle leader and very involved in the church and school activities like the fish fries and Mama Ruth picnic. Sharlyn also was a member of the Harbor Beach Community Hospital Auxiliary group for many years.
She and Joel enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and many cruise ship destinations.
Sharlyn was a vibrant, generous person who loved visiting with her family and friends, playing euchre and "the marble game", and watching her beloved hummingbirds. She was skilled in making homemade bread, strawberry jam, chiffon cakes and chocolate chip cookies and she took great joy in sharing them with others.
Sharlyn was preceded in death by her husband Joel Weber and her brother Larry Trepkoski. She is survived by three children, Craig (Becky) Weber of Rochester Hills; Karen (Christopher) Sweet of Birmingham; and Jill (Scott) Kociba of Clarkston; eight grandchildren that she loved & adored, Matthew, Nicole, Kendra, Mitchell, Adam, Audrey, Rachel and Clara. She is also survived by her dear sister Janice Erdman of Ubly.
Funeral mass for Sharlyn will be Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Ruth, of the Holy Apostles Parish, with Fr. Matt Federico officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, church occupancy during mass is limited to 50 people, with face masks required. Visitation for Sharlyn will be on Monday, August 3, at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, from 4-8 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday will be at the church beginning at 1:30 p.m. until time of service at 2:30. A Parish vigil service will take place on Monday, at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the American Heart Association
Memories can be shared at www.ramseyfh.com
