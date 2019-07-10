Sharon Ann Soule, 57 of Sandusky passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. She as born on Oct. 26, 1961, in Bad Axe to Nila (Howard) Soule and the late Robert Soule. Sharon attended Ubly High School. She was employed at Midwest Rubber for several years. Sharon enjoyed her flowers, shopping, and watching soap operas on TV, especially Days of Our Lives. Sharon is survived by one daughter, Kelly (David Spearman) Smithers of Harbor Beach; one granddaughter, Cailin Spearman; her mother, Nila Soule of Ubly; siblings, Deborah (John) Perhne of Ubly, Mark Soule of Michigan, Susan Soule of Ubly, Douglas (Veronica) Soule of Ubly; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Soule; father, Robert Soule; paternal grandparents, Guy and Muriel "Molly" Soule; maternal grandparents, Mark and Nina Howard. Sharon's funeral service will be 8 p.m., Thursday July 11 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Pastor Brad Speirs of the Novesta Church of Christ in Cass City will officiate. Sharon's final resting place will be in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the service at 8 p.m. Memorials can be made to Sharon's family, care of her mother, Nila Soule. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Sharon's family. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 10, 2019