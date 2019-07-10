Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home - Ubly
2091 Main Street
Ubly, MI 48475
(989) 658-8501

Sharon Ann Soule

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ann Soule Obituary
Sharon Ann Soule, 57 of Sandusky passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence after a long illness. She as born on Oct. 26, 1961, in Bad Axe to Nila (Howard) Soule and the late Robert Soule. Sharon attended Ubly High School. She was employed at Midwest Rubber for several years. Sharon enjoyed her flowers, shopping, and watching soap operas on TV, especially Days of Our Lives. Sharon is survived by one daughter, Kelly (David Spearman) Smithers of Harbor Beach; one granddaughter, Cailin Spearman; her mother, Nila Soule of Ubly; siblings, Deborah (John) Perhne of Ubly, Mark Soule of Michigan, Susan Soule of Ubly, Douglas (Veronica) Soule of Ubly; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Soule; father, Robert Soule; paternal grandparents, Guy and Muriel "Molly" Soule; maternal grandparents, Mark and Nina Howard. Sharon's funeral service will be 8 p.m., Thursday July 11 at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly. Pastor Brad Speirs of the Novesta Church of Christ in Cass City will officiate. Sharon's final resting place will be in Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly on Thursday from 1:30 p.m. until the service at 8 p.m. Memorials can be made to Sharon's family, care of her mother, Nila Soule. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Sharon's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now