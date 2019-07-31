|
Sharon Lee (Radabaugh) Collings, 72, born Jan. 1, 1947, to the late William "Bill" Radabaugh and Losetta (Botwright) Radabaugh completed her journey on this earth and went home to be with her heavenly father on July 28, 2019. She graduated in 1965 from Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port High School She married John C. "Jakie" Witherspoon in 1965 and started a family. He passed away shortly after in 1969. In 1972, she married Richard "Dick" Buchholz adding to her family but they later divorced. The final years of her journey would be spent with John E. Collings whom she married in 1993. Waiting until her youngest child began school full time, she went to work at the former Lamplighter of Pigeon becoming the owner and operator with Dick until it closed. She then worked at McDonald's "Golden Arches", as she called it, becoming a manager while also working at the Bay Window, formerly of Caseville. After realizing she wasn't too old to have a college education, she graduated from Davenport University with an Associate Degree in Office Administration. She obtained a position at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., Thaddeus Phelps office until retiring in 2009 to help care for her mother and infant granddaughter. In her earlier years she enjoyed her Ladies Bowling League and as of late being part of the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church Choir has been her passion. She is survived by husband, John E. Collings; Children: Brian (Laura) Witherspoon of Battle Creek, Wade (Catrina Simmons) Witherspoon of Kinde, Richard (Jill) Buchholz of Pigeon and Anna Buchholz (Mike Siewert) of Pigeon; Grandchildren: JC, Cody, Zach, Cameron, Mike, Kyle, Baillie, Chazz, Cassie, Grace, Tom, Jake, Jeffrey, Amariah, Allie, Rebecca and Gwendalyn. Sharon is also survived by sister, Danna Radabaugh, of Sebewaing; Brothers/Sisters in Law: Roy (Sharon A.) Collings, Gary (Elaine) Collings, Rick (Rose) Collings, Randy (Kathy) Collings, William Collings; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Zander; Brothers/Sisters in Law: Judy (Albert) Mazure and Mary Proctor. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Bad Axe Free Methodist Church with Rev. Jerry Sutton officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the MacAlpine Mac Chapel in Bad Axe and at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service. Memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 31, 2019