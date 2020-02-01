|
Shawn William Koehn, 33, of Elkton, passed away on Monday Jan. 20, 2020. On Mother's Day, Sunday May 11, 1986, our family received a most precious gift — Shawn William Koehn. Over the years, his 7-foot stature earned him the nicknames "Big Shawn" and "Tiny," and because of his kind, caring ways, Shawn was known to many as "The Gentle Giant." He will forever be deeply and sadly missed by his family, friends and many acquaintances. Shawn loved farming and anything to do with it — driving in his tractor, on his cell phone talking to his grandpa, buddy Dylan and winning radio contests. He was employed by Bischer Farms. Surviving are his mother, Deanna (Dee) Koehn; brother, Zach Kiehl; fiancée, Heather Berger, grampa and gramma, Don and Carole Koehn; aunt Lori; uncle Bill Hoffman; cousins, Christopher Hoffman, Jessica (Christian) and Adallie Snider; Josh Hoffman; and his fur baby Timmy. Mitchy left us 1/25/2020. Zach also shared his Gramma, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Shawn leaves behind a deep sadness and grief but the many good memories, his big smile and laugh will forever live within the hearts of those who love him. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at Ubly Fox Hunter's, April 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meal will be served at 1 p.m. Private burial for immediate family will take place at a later date. Those wishing to offer their condolences, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020