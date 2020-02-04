Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
For more information about
Sheri Vincent
View Funeral Home Obituary

Sheri Lyn Vincent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sheri Lyn Vincent Obituary
Sheri Lyn Vincent, 61 of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Huron County Medical Care Facility, with her family by her side. Sheri was born on January 27, 1959 to Gerald and Shirley (Breakie) Vincent. She was a graduate of Bad Axe High School, and worked for many years at Murphy's Bakery, where she was well known and loved by all who knew her. Sheri enjoyed knitting, reading and riding her bike, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bad Axe. She is survived by her parents Gerald and Shirley Vincent of Bad Axe, brother Keven (Tamra Mandich), sisters Tampa Cooper (Tom) and Lezle Vonck, and her many nieces and nephews. Sheri was preceded in death by her brother Kurtis Vincent and brother-in-law Warren Vonck. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private graveside service will be held in the spring. The family would like to thank the Medical Care Facility for the excellent care that Sheri received, as she called this her home. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneral.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sheri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -