Sheri Lyn Vincent, 61 of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Huron County Medical Care Facility, with her family by her side. Sheri was born on January 27, 1959 to Gerald and Shirley (Breakie) Vincent. She was a graduate of Bad Axe High School, and worked for many years at Murphy's Bakery, where she was well known and loved by all who knew her. Sheri enjoyed knitting, reading and riding her bike, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bad Axe. She is survived by her parents Gerald and Shirley Vincent of Bad Axe, brother Keven (Tamra Mandich), sisters Tampa Cooper (Tom) and Lezle Vonck, and her many nieces and nephews. Sheri was preceded in death by her brother Kurtis Vincent and brother-in-law Warren Vonck. Cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private graveside service will be held in the spring. The family would like to thank the Medical Care Facility for the excellent care that Sheri received, as she called this her home. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneral.com.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020