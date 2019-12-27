|
Sherrill L. Barshaw, 84, of Sand Point and Cape Canaveral, Florida died Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2019 at home under hospice care. Sherrill was born April 23, 1935 in Detroit to the late Raymond and Eula (Lovell) Casselman. She married Wayne Barshaw April 9, 1982 in Las Vegas. She retired from General Motors as an executive administrative assistant at the Tech Center. She split her time between Sand Point and Cape Canaveral for the past 20 years. She is a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish and the Cape Canaveral American Legion #348. She enjoyed taking casino trips by bus or boat, taking cruises and her favorite sports were horse racing and baseball. Sherrill is survived by her husband Wayne; children Bob Auyon and Linda Stainsby; step-children Debbie (Bob) Gilliam, Gary (Laura) Barshaw, Steve (Lenore) Barshaw and Mike Barshaw; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Lorelynn Fecteau; and nieces and nephews. There will a funeral mass 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Pigeon with Fr. Robert Pare presiding. Burial will be in St. Roch Cemetery, Caseville. She will lie in-state an hour before mass on Saturday in church. Champagne Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, 6253 Main St., Caseville, MI 48725. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019