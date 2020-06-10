Shirley M. Muter
1932 - 2020
Shirley M. Muter
Shirley M. Muter, 87, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 at Huron County Medical Care Facility.
She was born on Oct. 13, 1932 to the late Emil and Clara (Sommers) Woodke.
On July 9, 1955, she married Ervin R. Muter. They were married for 61 years. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2016.
Shirley and Ervin loved to square dance together. In her younger years, she played the accordion. Shirley enjoyed knitting, making quilts, and embroidery. She was an excellent cook. Shirley enjoyed going on the Seniors Casino trips.
Shirley is survived by her son, Don Muter of Bad Axe; her daughter, Bonnie McKee of Gagetown; her grandchildren, Earl (Becky) McKee of Cass City and Mary Ellen (Matt) Rozek of Rochester Hills; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Brianna, Alexa, Ayden and Everly; step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Norm (Gail) Woodke of Harbor Beach and Dale (Pam) Woodke of Alto; brother-in-law, Ken Friedland of Macomb; sisters-in-law, Inez Frye of Rochester and Joann Muter of Port Hope; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Richard and Larry Muter; her daughter, Michelle Muter; son-in-law, Mac McKee; her brother, Gary Woodke; brothers-in-law, Jim Frye, Fred Muter and John (Beverly) Muter; sister-in-law, Tracy Friedland and niece, Julie Hartz.
Funeral service for Shirley will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Visitation for Shirley will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be offered to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or to the Huron County Medical Care, Activity Department.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
JUN
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Always a very kind lady, my sympathies to Donnie and the rest of the Muter family.
Jean Cottick
Friend
