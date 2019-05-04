Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Fraternal Order of Eagles Club 7017 E. Park St. Caseville , MI View Map Send Flowers Shirley Ralls

Shirley "Lee" Ralls 91, of Detroit, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019 in Pigeon. She was surrounded by her loved ones as she entered God's Heavenly Kingdom. Lee was born on Aug. 4, 1927, in Detroit, to the late Marion and Grace Bradbury. Lee married Gene Ralls on Sept. 9, 1950. Lee was a devoted and loving mother, helping raise five children. Later in life she held various jobs, often serving those in need. She was a para-pro in Plymouth helping those with handicaps. After moving to Florida in 1982, Lee volunteered her time at Chi Chi Rodriguez Youth Foundation, sharing her love of golf and life with children less fortunate. Lee even found time to become an actress, landing roles in motion pictures "Edward Scissorhands" and "Illegally Yours." She also appeared on the TV show "Unsolved Mysteries" as well as commercials and print ads. Lee was a faithful woman, holding the Lord's words and teachings near and dear to her heart throughout her life. She was a long time member of Rosedale Gardens Presbyterian Church in Livonia and East Lake United Methodist Church in Palm Harbor, FL and Caseville Eagles Club. We thank God for the gift of her life and the blessing of the time we spent with her. She is survived by her daughter Debbie (Steve) Fulgham of Caseville; son Brad (Renee) Ralls of Livonia and Swedish son Ake (Inger) Flintull and family; grandchildren Kenneth (Cemele) Ralls, Kelsey (Stephen) Haddenhorst, Ali (Danny) Garrett, and Derek Ralls; great-grandchildren Hannah, Mia, Naomi and Jordan; along with many nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gene; daughter Elizabeth "Buffy"; sons Raymond and Mark; brother William and sister Bernice. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Country Gardens Assisted Living and the members of Compassus Hospice. Their dedication and effort to provide quality care were a heartwarming blessing to the entire family. There will be a gathering for the Celebration of Her Life on 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club, 7017 E. Park St., Caseville. Memorials may be made to Compassus Hospice, 5986 Cass City Road, Cass City, MI 48726. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 4, 2019