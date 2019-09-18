Home

MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
For more information about
Sophia Dukelow
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
View Map

Sophia M. Dukelow


September 24, 1922 - 2019
Sophia M. Dukelow Obituary
Sophia M. Dukelow, 96, of Lincoln Township, passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 14, 2019. She was born in Wayne Co., Michigan on Sept. 24, 1922, to the late Stephan D. and Agnes (Egert) Zuk. Sophia was a Lieutenant in the U. S. Army during World War II, serving in the Philippines. She married Richard J. Dukelow on June 13, 1947. He preceded her in death in 1981. Sophia was a member of the Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church in Bad Axe. She was a registered nurse and retired from Huron Memorial Hospital. Sophia enjoyed cooking, snow shoeing and going for walks. Sophia is survived by her children: Richard (Nining) Dukelow of Rochester Hills, Thomas Dukelow of Bad Axe, Barbara Dukelow (special friend, Brad Bair) of Bad Axe, James (Mingli) Dukelow of Thornton, Pennsylvania, and Michael (Kathy) Dukelow of Fairgrove; her grandchildren: Kimberly, Cherissa, Rini and Richard; and six great-grandchildren: Liam, Audrey, Trevor, Leah, Brandon and Kevin. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia MacGillivray of Canada and Pauli Piotrowski of Roanoke, Virginia; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Walter Zuk and George Linart and a great-granddaughter, Jada. A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at the MacAlpine Funeral Home in Bad Axe with a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Scott McDermand officiating. Burial will follow at Colfax Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe First Presbyterian Church. Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019
