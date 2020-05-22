Susan Ilen Isham-Crisman
Susan Ilene Isham-Crisman, 77, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, Ariz.. Susan was born on Oct. 4, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of George and Edna (Jamieson) Smith. She grew up in Detroit and graduated from Redford High School. After graduation, she worked for the SS Kresge Company as a bookkeeper and assistant manager. She married David Lee Isham Oct. 28, 1961. They had three children Pamela, Randy and Michael. In 1967, the family moved from Pontiac to Pinnebog, a small town in the Thumb of Michigan. It was here that she raised her family while also working as a floral designer at Hart's Florist in Bad Axe for the next 25 years. In 1985, David and Susan moved to Lake Havasu City where she owned a floral shop and later worked for Lady Di's until her retirement. Her husband David passed away Jan. 30, 2003. She remained in Arizona and remarried Richard Leroy Crisman on April 1, 2005 in Las Vegas. Her joy in life was her children and grandchildren Pamela (Mike) Fry, Christina, Forrest and Penelope; Randy (Jill) Isham, Jordan and Cody; Michael (Loretta) Isham Noel, Hope, Ashley, Faith and Carter; Step-son David (Lori) Isham Eric; Merissa Layman and daughter Zaeluh.
Susan had several other passions and artistic endeavors. Quilting, woodworking and cooking were among her many talents. Susan loved to travel the world with her family. London, Paris, New York and Italy were a few highlights from her wide variety of travels. When Susan wasn't traveling or creating, she could likely be found curled up reading a murder mystery. She was able to bring her love for mysteries and travel together in 1985 when she joined a tour of people to solve a "murder mystery" inside one of London's castles. It brings peace to remember that Susan was a woman of faith and an active member of the Church of Christ in Lake Havasu City.
She is preceded in death by her first husband David, her brother Allen P. Smith and Grandson David.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 22, 2020.