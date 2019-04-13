|
Susan J. Jones, 73, of Port Hope, passed away April 11, 2019, at Covenant Medical Center of Saginaw. She was born on Dec. 23, 1945, in Omer, Michigan, to the late Harry and Zelda (Shepard) Scott. She and James Jones were united in marriage on Feb. 25, 1983 in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2010. Susan was a member of OLLH Catholic Church, and the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, the 50s music, especially Elvis, Johnny Cash and travelling, recently going to Ireland. She is survived by her Children: Wendy (Jim) Pierce of Richmond, MI, and their children Robert and Samantha, Stewart (Lauren) Jones, of Michigan, and their children Christopher & Lacey, Nicholas & Amber, Michael, David (Lisa) Jones of LaMonte, Missouri, Jennifer (Mitch) Pope of Coconut Creek, FL, and their children, Britney, Brandon, Brett, Brianna, Nicolle Conley of Melbourne, FL, and her children: Erica, Logan, Shane, Ryan, great-grandchildren: Tyler, Olivia, Lila, Brayden, and Sisters: Ann (Gary) Lowell, and Katie Wallace. Susan was preceded in death by a son-in-law Roger Conley. Funeral mass for Susan will be Monday, April 15, at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lake Huron Catholic Church with Fr. George Amos officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation for Susan will be Tuesday, April 16, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach. Visitation on Monday will be at the church, beginning at 10 a.m. until time of services at 11:30. Memories can be shared at www.Ramsey FH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Apr. 13, 2019