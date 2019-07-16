Home

Ramsey Funeral Home, Inc.
425 State Street
Harbor Beach, MI 48441
(989) 479-3407
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Susan Stanke

Susan Stanke Obituary
Susan J. Stanke, 85, of Harbor Beach, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Covenant Healthcare of Saginaw. She was born on Sept. 8, 1933, in Harbor Beach, to the late Ralph and Eva Mae (Hunter) Hagedon. She and Walter Stanke were united in marriage on May 31, 1952, in Harbor Beach. He preceded her in death on May 21, 2000. Susan worked at A & P Grocery Store, IGA and Gambles. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and bowled in the ladies league. She was a big Detroit Tigers and Red Wings fan, but most of all, she enjoyed following her grandchildren in sports. Susan is survived by her sons, Richard Stanke of Harbor Beach, and Steve Stanke of Harbor Beach; three grandchildren, Scott (Melissa) Stanke, Matt (Lindsey) Stanke, and Hunter Stanke; three great-grandchildren, Zach, Trent, Emmie Jane; her brothers, Bruce and Larry; and a sister, Betty. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Stanke; and daughter, Linda Susan Stanke. Funeral services for Susan will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Burial will follow in Rock Falls Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, and will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The family would like to thank DaVita Dialysis for all of their help over the years. Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 16, 2019
