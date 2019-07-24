Susan Tomiko Reynolds, 83, of Caseville, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Suz was born Dec. 12, 1935, in San Francisco to the late Richard and Louise (Tsuchihashi) Kadoshima. She married Edward Reynolds April 13, 1980, in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death Dec. 2, 2010. Suz moved to Caseville in 1986 and loved living in Caseville, going to the casino, meeting up with her friends at local diners and watching her favorite TV shows such as CSI and Hallmark Channel. Suz was a sassy spitfire that everyone loved and could make a new friend in an instant. She is survived by her stepsons Jerry (Tami) Reynolds and Larry Reynolds; daughter-in-law Kathy Reynolds; grandchildren Chris, Lisa, Dana and Adam; and great-grandchildren Chase, Ingrid, Isla, Charlotte and Everett. At Suz request there will be no visitation or funeral services. Her body will be cremated by the Champagne Funeral Chapel. The family appreciates all of the condolences and prayers sent. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 24, 2019