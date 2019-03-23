Suzanne LeMaire

Suzanne LeMaire, 65, former resident of Bay Port, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Fayetteville Health & Rehab in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She was born on July 11, 1953, in Caro, Michigan, to the late John A. LeMaire and the late Jewel Way LeMaire. Suzanne was a 1971 graduate of Caro High School and received a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from Detroit School of Business in 1999. She worked in the medical field all her life, retiring from Scheurer Hospital in Pigeon, MI, after 25 years of service. She was a member of The First Church of Christ, Scientist. She adored her cats and loved eating ice cream. She is survived by her sister, Diane (Joe) Gamino of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; two nephews, Joey (Ashley) Gamino and Jayson Gamino both of Tennessee; and many cousins. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019