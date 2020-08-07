Sylvia E. Schorsch
Sylvia E. Schorsch, 85, of Hume Township and formerly of Warren passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Connecticut on Oct. 8, 1934 to the late Nelson J. and Eunice (Boyer) MacLeod.
On Nov. 11, 1952, she married the love of her life, Donald J. Schorsch. They were married for 61 years before he passed away on Sept. 30, 2014.
Sylvia took great pride in taking care of her family. She also enjoyed cooking, playing cards, crafting and sewing.
She is survived by her son Donald Schorsch Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Ray, Mich.; her daughter Marcia Sommerville of Macomb; grandchildren, Meggan Julian – Cotton (husband, Bryan) and Angela Richmond (husband, Paul). Sylvia is also survived by her sisters Cynthia Botesch of Bell Buckle, Tenn. and Susanne Ownings (husband, John) of Ocean City, MD; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Schorsch.
Per Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
