1/1
Sylvia E. Schorsch
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia E. Schorsch
Sylvia E. Schorsch, 85, of Hume Township and formerly of Warren passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Connecticut on Oct. 8, 1934 to the late Nelson J. and Eunice (Boyer) MacLeod.
On Nov. 11, 1952, she married the love of her life, Donald J. Schorsch. They were married for 61 years before he passed away on Sept. 30, 2014.
Sylvia took great pride in taking care of her family. She also enjoyed cooking, playing cards, crafting and sewing.
She is survived by her son Donald Schorsch Jr. and his wife, Vicky, of Ray, Mich.; her daughter Marcia Sommerville of Macomb; grandchildren, Meggan Julian – Cotton (husband, Bryan) and Angela Richmond (husband, Paul). Sylvia is also survived by her sisters Cynthia Botesch of Bell Buckle, Tenn. and Susanne Ownings (husband, John) of Ocean City, MD; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Michelle Schorsch.
Per Sylvia's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be offered to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved