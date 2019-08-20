|
Terry L. Hogan, 77, of Caseville, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Courtney Manor in Bad Axe. Terry was born Feb. 5, 1942 in Nashville, Arkansas to the late Clarence and Mabel (Taylor) Hogan. After graduating from Rolla High School in Rolla, Missouri he joined the National Guard. He married Linda Zorn on Aug. 21, 1965 in Marlette. He settled in Marlette and was trained by his father-in-law Orville Zorn in the meat business. He and his wife ran two successful grocery stores over a period of 43 years. Terry had a love for golf, his dog Bailey and collecting can tabs. He was a member of the Caseville Eagles. Terry is survived by his wife of 54 years Linda; son Sean (Andrea) of Caseville and daughter Niki (fiancé Pat Kennedy) of Farmington Hills; and five grandchildren Gabe and Nola Hogan, Aidan and Sela Lefler, and Whalen Kennedy. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Champagne Funeral Chapel with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Internment will be in Caseville Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations of can tabs (bring 1 or 100) and/or donations to the Caseville Eagles FOE #3690 Scholarship Fund. www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019