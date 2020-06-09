Thelma M. Murray
Mrs. Thelma M. Murray, 86 of Ubly, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at McLaren Thumb Region Hospital of Bad Axe.
She was born on April 14, 1934 in Bad Axe to the late Cecil and Catherine (MacAlpine) Armstead. She married Raymond G. Murray on Oct. 4, 1952 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Thelma and Ray had 60 wonderful years together before he preceded her in death on Sept. 23, 2013.
Thelma was a member of Good Shepherd Parish, St. John Catholic Church in Ubly. She was also a member of Queen of Angels Circle #4, Confraternity of Christian Mothers. She was a lifelong caregiver, beginning at a young age looking after her brothers. She extended her passion for assisting others as an aide to the nuns at St John's Catholic School until their time of closing. She was employed at Lyntex Manufacturing in Ubly, retiring in 1999 after 20-plus years.
Thelma is survived by six daughters, Linda M. (Gerry) Volz of Fairview, Diane K. (Dennis) Smalley of Ubly, Karen J. (Leo) Escarcega of Vacaville, California, Barbara J. Murray (Robert Babiszewski) of Ubly, Brenda A. Murray of Stone Mountain, Georgia, Joyce F. (Edward) Matthews of Benicia California; one son, Thomas P. (Sharon) Murray of Ubly; 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Armstead of Elkton, Phyllis A. Roggenbuck of Snover, Jean E. Messing of Juneau, Alaska, Charlene Keilor of Bad Axe; numerous nieces and nephews.
Thelma was also preceded in death by one son, Edward R. Murray and infant grandson Kyle R. Volz; her siblings, Raymond Armstead, Alvertia Hiller, Madelyn Hiller, and Bernard Armstead; brothers-in-law, Durrell Hiller, Orville Hiller, John Murray, Clements Murray, Harold Murray, Vincent Roggenbuck, Leroy Messing, and John Abraham; sisters-in-law, Grace Murray, Marjorie Abraham, Esther Murray, and Patricia Murray.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, June 8 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Ubly with visitation at the cemetery from 9:30-11 a.m. Rev. Nate Harburg will officiate. There will be a rosary at 10:45 a.m. recited by the Good Shepherd Christian Mothers Thelma's final resting place will be next to her beloved husband, Raymond, in St. John Catholic Cemetery.
Please consider making a donation to Good Shepherd Parish or Courtney Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Bad Axe.
Care has been entrusted to the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.