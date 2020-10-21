1/1
Theodore F. Jias
1939 - 2020
Theodore F. Jias
Theodore F. Jias, 81, of Bad Axe, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Oct. 21, 2020 at his home under hospice care.
Ted was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on March 7, 1939 to the late Frank and Helen (Bleklinski) Jias.
He married the love of his life, Virginia I. Polohaske on July 6, 1963 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kinde.
Ted was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church/St. Hubert Parish. He worked at McDonald's Food & Family Center for 45 years. Ted helped out behind the scenes at the numerous fundraisers for the Bad Axe 8th Grade trips. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia Jias of Bad Axe; his children Steve (Elaine) Jias of Owendale, Ron Jias of Bad Axe, Brian (Tammy) Jias of Merrill, Deborah (Jay) Roszatycki of Essexville, and Dennis (Brandy) Jias of; his grandchildren Brenden and Taylor Jias, Connor and Ella Jias, Nathan, Benjamin, Emily, Abbie and Alex Roszatycki. Ted is also survived by his brother Timothy Jias of Bay City and his nieces Cindy Whalen and Maureen Leson.
Ted was preceded in death by his sister Barbara (Joseph) Leson and his sister-in-law Marie Jias.
Funeral service for Ted will be 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at the MacAlpine Funeral Home with Fr. T.J. Fleming officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service and then from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to be used at the family's discretion (c/o Virginia Jias).
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
MacAlpine Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 21, 2020
Virginia & family, we are so sorry for your loss, many many memories of our times together, loved our New Year Eves celebrations in Bay City...your family stopping in to visit! Ted was a wonderful person and a great family man that will be missed, love to all of you!
Arnold Miller
Friend
October 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Ted is brother to my best friend Tim.
The family is in my thoughts and prayers in this difficult time. God Bless
Patrick Davis
Neighbor
