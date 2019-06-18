Theodore Henry Falkenberg

Theodore "Ted" Henry Falkenberg, 76, of Harbor Beach, MI went to his heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2018, while vacationing with his wife in Gulf Shores, AL. Ted was born in Cadott, WI to Theodore and Vlasta on Feb. 12, 1942. He grew up on the family farm where he found his fondness of gardening and beekeeping. His love of teaching began when he started walking to his one room schoolhouse, Eleanor, uphill both ways in first grade. He always made sure to tell everyone that he got to skip kindergarten. He graduated from University of Wisconsin – River Falls with a bachelor's in education and completed his Master of Education at Michigan State. He married Mary Teal on June 19, 1965 in Romeo, MI. He taught high school science and agriculture for 30 years in Coopersville, Harbor Beach, and Port Hope, MI. Ted was happiest when he worked and shared his honey, vegetables, and fruits of his labor. He and Mary enjoyed traveling to spend time with family. He was proud of the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He was involved in his church choir, elder, a former Sunday school teacher, and part of the Lutheran Laymen's League at the local and MI District level. He loved being part of the Lion's Club, Jaycee's, and Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel member. Ted is preceded in death by his loving parents, Ted and Vlasta, and many deeply loved aunts and uncles. Ted is survived by his wife, Mary, daughter Wendy (Mike) Morris, Maryland Heights, MO, daughter Amy (Stephen) Warner, Cumming, GA, and son, Theodore "Paul" (Joan) Falkenberg, Armada, MI, Siblings: Deanna, Denny (Diane), Veralee (Steve), and Melody (Pat), and Grandchildren: Kylie, Kyra, and Ryan Morris and Nicholas and Alexis Warner, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials may be given to Zion Lutheran Church, Lutheran Laymen's League, and Lion's Club. A memorial service for Ted will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, with Rev. Ron Schultz officiating. Friends may gather 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. Internment will be at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Ruth. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Doctors Villar, Neil, and Pruitt, Nurses Liz, Clayton, Laura, and Trina, and Pastors Ron (Chris) Schultz, Deral Rollings, and Ralph (Sarah) Hough. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on June 18, 2019