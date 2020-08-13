1/1
Theresa Glass, 86, of Bad Axe, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Theresa was born on July 28, 1934 in Minden City, daughter of the late David and Helen (Bezemek) Kolar. She married Richard Glass on Oct. 27, 1956. He preceded her in death on July 25, 1993.
She graduated from Ubly High School in 1951 as the valedictorian of her class. Theresa then went on to attend Northeastern School of Commerce in Bay City where she received her degree.
Theresa and her beloved husband, Richard, owned and operated the Glass Ben Franklin and Glass Fashions for many years. She was an active member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Huron Memorial Center Auxiliary Volunteers. Theresa and her sisters would get together and have "quilting parties" where they made many beautiful lap robes to donate to nursing homes. Among many hobbies, canning and baking were some of her favorites, and she was always willing to teach her grandkids the tricks of the trade.
Throughout the years Theresa found great joy attending her grandchildren's plays, sporting events, and band concerts. She was always happy to lend a hand and was a great person for anyone to be around. Her faith was one of the most important things to her and she was a great influence on many people.
Theresa is survived by one son, Michael (Amy) Glass of Bad Axe and one daughter Diane (Steve) Ellison of Warren; one brother, Jerome Kolar of Minden City; four sisters, Marion (Joseph) Messing of Ruth, Jane Gentner of Warren, Rose (Russell) Messing of Ruth and Betty (Donald) Schumacher of Bad Axe; four grandchildren, Kayla Ellison of Hazel Park, Michaela Glass of Elkton, Meadow Glass of Bad Axe and London Glass of Bad Axe.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Maria Kolar, brother-in-law Duane Gentner, and sister-in-law Lucille Kolar.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday Aug. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hubert Parish – Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bad Axe. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe or Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A scripture service will be offered on Sunday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
If you wish to offer your condolences to the family of Theresa Glass, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaufman & Company Funeral Home
84 Westland Drive
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-3000
