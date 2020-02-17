|
Theresa Schmidt
Theresa Schmidt, 69, of Bad Axe, passed away at her home on Feb. 14, 2020.
Theresa was born in Bad Axe on May 25, 1950, daughter of the late Alex and Regina (Vigenski) Prill, Sr. She married Richard Schmidt on June 14, 1969 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kinde.
Theresa was employed at the seat-belt company in the 1970s. When this company closed in 1980, she was asked by a friend if she would like to babysit her 6-week newborn. This turned into a 40 year career of daycare. Theresa was loved and in high demand, caring for numerous families and relatives, becoming a "Grandma" figure to all. She was also employed at Osantoski Foster Care, caring for their three sons, as well as the residents.
Theresa loved spending quality time with her family and loved her seven grandkids! She enjoyed shopping, going to garage sales, cooking homemade dinners and giving golf cart rides around her "mini" farm. Theresa always had a special gift or goodie bag for her kids.
It was always a joy for the children she watched as youngsters to invite Theresa to their graduations, weddings and the birth of their children. Indeed, Theresa made a special mark in their lives.
Theresa is survived by her husband Richard Schmidt of Bad Axe.
Two sons, Rick (Jeanene) Schmidt of Ubly and Ron (Lori) Schmidt of Clare; and one daughter Sheri (Tim) Broyles of Kalkasaka; two brothers Mike (Joan) Prill of Sterling Heights and Joe (Mary) Prill of Bad Axe; four sisters Frances Wlash of Florida, Joann (Tom) Butch of Pinnebog, Edna Miller of Florida and Mari (Pat) Siemen of Pinnebog; seven grandchildren – Rickelle Schmidt and fiancé Zac Magoon of Tennessee, Ricky and Erick Schmidt of Ubly, Traci Broyles of Florida, Brayden and Connor Schmidt of Clare and a "special raised grandson" Ryan Schmidt of Bad Axe (special friend Kelsey Bouverette.)
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Alex (Florence) Prill, John Prill, Edward Prill, Virginia Lubeski, Marlene Yokom, Karen (Rocky) Nichols and brother in law Mike Wlash.
Services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home in Bad Axe. Burial will be in Colfax Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Kaufman Funeral Home or Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. A scripture service will be offered on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be offered to the family or to the .
If you wish to offer condolences to the family, please go to www.kaufmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 17, 2020