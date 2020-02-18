Home

Thomas F. Will Obituary
Thomas F. Will
Thomas F. Will, 85, of Harbor Beach, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Lakeview Extended Care and Rehab Center of the Harbor Beach Community Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 6, 1934 in Detroit, and was the adopted son of the late Benjamin and Agnes (Schmidtz) Will. Tom and Marilyn Schlabach were united in marriage on Aug. 13, 1955 in Harbor Beach. Tom served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He worked for the US Post Office for over 32 years as a rural mail carrier, was also a former Harbor Beach Police officer for 7 years. Tom was a member of the VFW Post, the American Legion, and the AmVets. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing cards, trains and being with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marilyn Will of Harbor Beach; daughter, Yvonne Will of Harbor Beach; grandchildren, Dvonne, Derek and Zach, and sister, Mary Ann Hanson of Caro.
He was preceded in death by son, Thomas Will Jr, and daughter, Tanya Will.
Funeral Service for Tom will be Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Ramsey Funeral Home of Harbor Beach, with Chaplain David Yelland officiating. Burial will follow in White Rock Cemetery. Visitation for Tom will be Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be given in honor of Tom.
Memories can be shared at www.RamseyFH.com
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 18, 2020
