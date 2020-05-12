Thurley C. Marsh passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Edgewood Assisted Living Center, Saginaw Township, at the age of 94 years. Thurley Catherine Hipple was born on Dec. 27, 1925, in Detroit to the late Norman and Gem (Riopelle) Hipple. She was married to Claude James Marsh on April 8, 1950, in Ferndale, and after 55 years of marriage, Claude predeceased her on June 25, 2005. She was also predeceased by her only brother, Norman Hipple. Thurley is survived by her three nieces, Marie Wyant, Karen Thompson and Lynette Hipple; four grandnephews and three grandnieces; several second cousins too. In addition, she leaves special friends, Oarie Lemanski, MaryAnne Greyerbiehl and Ruth Schluchter, among many others, and several of Claude's family members. Thurley and Claude had no children of their own, but the young men her husband coached over the years were all like family. Thurley attended school in Detroit and graduated from Eastern Michigan University (formerly Michigan State Normal College). After she received her B.S. degree and then marrying Claude, they lived in Bad Axe for 16 years, while her favorite coach taught and coached football and track. Thurley worked as a secretary in Bad Axe, and then taught school until they moved to Saginaw in 1965, then worked again as secretary for the Saginaw Pubic Schools until her retirement in 1988. Thurley loved music, especially the New Reformation Dixieland Band. She taught dance after college until she was married to Claude. She enjoyed attending athletic events and musical entertainment events with her Claude. Thurley's memorial gathering will be held in the spring, on May 16, 2020, at the Crooked Creek Banquet Center, 9387 Gratiot Rd., (Thomas Township) Saginaw from noon to 3 p.m. Thurley will be laid to rest, next to her Claude, in Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery in Oxford on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Huron County Community Foundation, P.O. Box 56, Bad Axe, MI 48413, Attn: Claude Marsh Scholarship Fund. Memories and sympathies of Thurley may be shared with the family on her memorial website at WakemanFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on May 12, 2020.