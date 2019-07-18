Timothy James Englehart, 58, of Charlotte, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2019 at his home. Tim was born July 17, 1960, in Bad Axe, MI, the son of Robert and Anita Englehart. Growing up in Bad Axe, Tim enjoyed happy times with his many high school friends. Throughout his life, he enjoyed returning to the shoreline in Caseville, a place he held close to his heart. Tim and his wife, Patricia, moved to the Lansing area in 1981, where they started their family, and later moved to Charlotte in 1992. He worked over 20 years at Michigan Packaging Company, and briefly for Spartan Motors and 21st Century Plastics. Despite many personal struggles throughout his life, Tim's friends and family will remember his happy times, when he exemplified his kind-hearted nature, and his love for family. Timothy is survived by his two sons, Adam (Jennifer) Englehart and Ryan Englehart; step-mother, Elaine Englehart; brothers, Robert Englehart, Jr. and Thomas Englehart; sisters, Cindy Cook and Deborah Gunsell; a niece and a nephew; and his former wife, Patricia Englehart. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Englehart, Sr. A private family memorial service will be held. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Friends and family are asked to share memories of Tim on his Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on July 18, 2019