Timothy Joseph Gahagan
Timothy Joseph Gahagan, 55, of Bad Axe, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at his home after battling multiple illnesses.
Timothy was born on New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 1965) in Bad Axe to the late Dr. Bernard and Beverly (Smith) Gahagan.
He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1983. Music was his passion along with being at tool and die maker. He was always in a band since he was a teenager. You might remember him from the JBS band. Tim suffered from a stroke in 2010 but he never lost his love for singing or playing music. In recent years he also picked up the art of painting.
Tim was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. His time on earth wasn't long but it was packed with lots of fun, laughter, gratitude, joy, faith and love.
Timothy is survived by his siblings, Lauretta Gahagan of Bad Axe and Kathleen "Buffie" Anderson and her husband, Dave, of Fenton; his nephew, Sean Anderson and longtime friend Rena Blunt.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Matthew, and his twin brother, Shaun Gahagan; his sister, Maureen Giffen; and his nephew, Michael Anderson.
Per Timothy's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus Pavilion in Bad Axe. Family and friends can gather from noon until time of service.
The family would like to thank the many amazing health care professionals who took care of him this past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Public Schools (in memo: musical, band or choir) 200 N. Barrie Rd. Suite 100; Bad Axe, MI 48413.
