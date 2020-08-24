Grew up with the Gahagan Family around the neighborhood.

Such a good and loving family. Was around when Matt was killed......

could not ride our bikes by the spot.....to sad and we would all start crying.....then Shaun passed away.....it was so sad for their family . Now they can be at PEACE and ALL TOGETHER AGAIN. MY HEART IS WITH THEM ALL .

Karen Snider ( ESSENMACHER)

Neighbor