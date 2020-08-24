1/1
Timothy Joseph Gahagan
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Timothy Joseph Gahagan, 55, of Bad Axe, passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 at his home after battling multiple illnesses.
Timothy was born on New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 1965) in Bad Axe to the late Dr. Bernard and Beverly (Smith) Gahagan.
He graduated from Bad Axe High School in 1983. Music was his passion along with being at tool and die maker. He was always in a band since he was a teenager. You might remember him from the JBS band. Tim suffered from a stroke in 2010 but he never lost his love for singing or playing music. In recent years he also picked up the art of painting.
Tim was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. His time on earth wasn't long but it was packed with lots of fun, laughter, gratitude, joy, faith and love.
Timothy is survived by his siblings, Lauretta Gahagan of Bad Axe and Kathleen "Buffie" Anderson and her husband, Dave, of Fenton; his nephew, Sean Anderson and longtime friend Rena Blunt.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Matthew, and his twin brother, Shaun Gahagan; his sister, Maureen Giffen; and his nephew, Michael Anderson.
Per Timothy's wishes, cremation has taken place at Sunset Valley Crematory in Bay City.
A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus Pavilion in Bad Axe. Family and friends can gather from noon until time of service.
The family would like to thank the many amazing health care professionals who took care of him this past year.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Bad Axe Public Schools (in memo: musical, band or choir) 200 N. Barrie Rd. Suite 100; Bad Axe, MI 48413.
Condolences can be shared at www.macalpinefuneralhome.com.

Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Pavilion
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Knights of Columbus Pavilion
Funeral services provided by
MacAlpine Funeral Home, Inc - Bad Axe
302 North Hanselman
Bad Axe, MI 48413
(989) 269-6409
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 21, 2020
im steve hanson i met tim about 4 years ago we pratices a few time playing guitar we noth gad fun i learned somethings playing with himthat was in 2016 2017 sense then tim has been a good friend he surely will be missed my girlrfrien terri has known himabout 15 years see him playing with jvs we both had fun with tim hes gone but not foregotin he trally is in a better place playing with the lordwe miss you tim
steve hanson
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear !!! R.I.P. BUDDY I'll never forget the 80's when music was our business and business was good !!! Join Mark in Heaven & play for the Lord !!! ✝
Timothy DeRue
Friend
August 20, 2020
So many good memories,rip my friend
Joe kal
Friend
August 19, 2020
Grew up with the Gahagan Family around the neighborhood.
Such a good and loving family. Was around when Matt was killed......
could not ride our bikes by the spot.....to sad and we would all start crying.....then Shaun passed away.....it was so sad for their family . Now they can be at PEACE and ALL TOGETHER AGAIN. MY HEART IS WITH THEM ALL .
Karen Snider ( ESSENMACHER)
Neighbor
