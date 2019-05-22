Timothy Joseph "Doc" Heiden, 64, of Elkton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at McLaren Hospital in Bad Axe. Tim and his twin brother Jim were born March 3, 1955 in Detroit to the late Carl Heiden Sr. and Audrey Roth. He graduated from Laker High School in 1973. He married his high school sweetheart Barb Bouverette on Oct. 5, 1974 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Elkton. She preceded him in death April 13, 2016. They made their home and raised their family in Elkton. "Doc" was semi-retired from W.A. Herford & Sons and previously employed at Wiederhold Freight Lines, Active Industries and Gettel Implement. He served on the Oliver Township Fire Department for 14 years. Surviving are his sons Tim (Alicia) of Peck and Jason of Bad Axe; grandchildren Alaina and Cal; twin brother Jim (Jackie) of Pigeon; brothers Ken (Valerie ) of Elkton, Carl (Julie) of Saginaw, John (Mindy) Roth Jr. of New Bern, NC, and sister Diana Heiden of Grand Rapids; sisters-in-law Cathy (Dave) Briesmiester of Caseville, Diane Palach of Bad Axe, Theresa (Gary) Miller of Elkton, Mary (Paul) Greyerbiehl of Cass City, Nancy Babisch of Grant Township, and Debbie Bouverette of Lansing; brothers-in-law Keith (Kristalinn) Bouverette of Harbor Beach and Tim Bouverette of Elkton; and many nieces and nephews; step-father John Roth and step-mother Sharon Heiden. He was preceded in death by his mother Audrey Roth, father Carl Sr., and brothers-in-law Fred, Tom, Terry and Randy Bouverette. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 24 at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Elkton with Rev. Rodney Schwab officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com Published in Huron Daily Tribune from May 22 to May 24, 2019