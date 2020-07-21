Tod M. ShieldsTod M. Shields, 55, passed away on Monday July 20, 2020 at his home in Caro, The Lighthouse Rehabilitation Center (Mission Point); where he lived and thrived under the watchful eye of Mrs. Dorthea Wilson and the amazing Lightouse staff.Tod was born Nov. 28, 1964 in Jerseyville, Illinois. He graduated from Port Hope High School, Port Hope in 1982. His first year after high school, Tod worked as the lawn maintenance man at Huron City Museums, in Huron City.He then joined the United Stated Marine Corps and went to boot camp in San Diego, California, before being transferred to Camp Lejuene in North Carolina for two years. Tod was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he was a duty driver for the "Big Wigs" for a year and a half. He spent three and half years from boot camp through his return to Camp Lejeune after his deployment overseas.Tod was one week away from being promoted to Sergeant of his squad at Camp Lejuene, when he was home on leave and sustained injuries in an automobile accident. He loved the Marine Corps. and was planning on re-enlisting with his goal being ten years of service to his country. During his years of service, Tod received many medals for his expertise as a rifleman, along with letters of commendation for being an outstanding Marine.He was preceded in death by his mother, Jacqueline Cady, of Harbor Beach.He is survived by his father Robert L. Shields of Harbor Beach; brother Robert E. Shields (Fiance JoAnn Poma) of Roseville; two sisters, Trudi Shields of Harbor Beach, Tiffany Dutcher (Husband Douglas) of Ubly; and 15 nieces and nephews. Tod is also survived by his other "family," the residents and staff of The Lighthouse.Friends and Family may gather at Ramsey Funeral Home in Harbor Beach on Friday July 24, 2020 for visitation from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., with services starting at 1pm. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Port Hope.