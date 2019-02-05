Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Funeral service 12:00 PM Champagne Funeral Chapel Toni Newell

Toni Jean Petrie Newell, 53, of Bay Port, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Huron County Medical Care Facility in Bad Axe. She was born Dec. 21, 1965, in Belleville to Betty (Rivest) and the late Wayne Petrie. She graduated from Laker High School in 1983. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 30 years ago, though that did not slow her down or dampen her sense of humor. She enjoyed BINGO, being outside in the garden, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany, and her husband, David James, of Brown City; grandsons, David James Jr. and Paul Wayne James; mother, Betty Petrie of Bay Port; grandmother, Geraldine Rivest of Bay Port; siblings, Betty (Ed) Beam of Saginaw, Lori (Troy) Forman of Caro, Waynette (Dan) Lazarus of Louisiana, Nicholas Petrie of Bay Port and Duane Petrie of Bay Port; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Eugene Rivest. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 9 at Champagne Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Karen Bouverette officiating. Burial will be in New Bay Port Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Huron County Medical Care Facility Activity Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.ChampagneFuneralChapel.com. Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Feb. 5, 2019