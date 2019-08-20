|
|
Tracey Lynn Rich, 49 of Ubly, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw after a short, courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Feb. 25, 1970 in Bad Axe to Frederick and Alice (Grifka) Pallas. She married Dale Rich on June 15, 1991 in Argyle. Tracy graduated from Ubly High School. She attended Oakland Community College and received her Associates degree in business administration from Jordan College. Tracey managed the family business with her husband for 30 years while being a full time mother. She loved listening to music and helping anyone with anything. Tracey cherished time spent with her loving family and friends. Tracey is survived by her husband Dale; one daughter, Laken Rich and her fiancé, Cody Cook of Harbor Beach; one son, Brayden Rich of Ubly; her parents, Frederick F. and Alice Pallas of Ubly; two brothers, Frederick R. Pallas and his wife, Melissa of Ubly, Danny Pallas and his wife, Janelle of Cass City; her grandma, Jane (Thornsborough) Pallas of Snover; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Enoch and Selma Grifka, her paternal grandfather, Frederick Walter Pallas. A memorial service for Tracey will be held at a later date. Please visit www.smigielskifuneralhomes.com to express your sympathy and sign the guestbook for Tracey's family.
Published in Huron Daily Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019